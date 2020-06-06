James F. McMahon
Toms River - James F. McMahon Jr., 73 of Toms River, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Jim was born in Bayonne and grew up in Roselle before moving to Toms River. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He and his wife Angela had their own accounting practice in West Orange, then Toms River. Surviving are his wife Angela; step children Fred Perrotti & Michele Perrotti; sisters Margo Howard and Ann Hauck; and 6 grandsons. Services are pending. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753 is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Toms River - James F. McMahon Jr., 73 of Toms River, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Jim was born in Bayonne and grew up in Roselle before moving to Toms River. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He and his wife Angela had their own accounting practice in West Orange, then Toms River. Surviving are his wife Angela; step children Fred Perrotti & Michele Perrotti; sisters Margo Howard and Ann Hauck; and 6 grandsons. Services are pending. Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753 is in charge of the arrangements. www.silvertonmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.