James F. O'Neill
Whiting - James F. O'Neill, 79, of Whiting, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he lived in Upper Darby, PA and South Toms River, NJ before moving to Whiting in 1976. James was an exterminator for Terminix in Philadelphia, PA and Toms River, NJ for 18 years, and most recently for Leisure Village East for 18 years. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting and Past President and Secretary of the church's Holy Name Society. He was also a Lector, Head Usher and Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. He was Past Secretary of the Knights of Columbus Council #9852 in Whiting.
James was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary Patricia O'Neill in 2012 and his cherished son, Patrick O'Neill in 2006. He is survived by his four children, Rev. James F. O'Neill, Jr., Kevin O'Neill, Theresa O'Neill and Kathleen Stec and her husband, Peter; two brothers, Thomas J. O'Neill, III of Warminster, PA; and Robert Downs of Lomita, CA; two sisters Catherine Adams of Torrance, CA and Eileen Madden of Cape May, NJ and one grandson, Paul Stec.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, June 12th from 2-4 & 7-9 pm and on Thursday, June 13th from 9:00-10:30 am at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road Whiting, NJ 08759. A Funeral Liturgy will be held on Thursday, June 13th at 10:45 am at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, 30 Schoolhouse Rd. Whiting, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 10, 2019