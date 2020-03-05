Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Catharine's Church
215 Essex Ave
Spring Lake, NJ
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Brigadier General William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery
350 Provinceline Rd
Wrightstown, NJ
James F. Quigley

Spring Lake Heights - James F. Quigley, 89 of Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he moved with his young family to Old Bridge, before residing in Holmdel and spending the last 20 years in Fairway Mews, Spring Lake Heights.

He was a graduate of Iona College and went on to proudly serve in the United States Marine Corps. He was discharged with the rank of first lieutenant and went on to serve in various managerial and sales capacities in the textile industry.

Jim had volunteered on the Community Board of Directors of Fairway Mews.

He had worked for many years at Howell Park Golf Course, a job which he really enjoyed. He also served as certified official with the NJ State Golf Association. He was a lifelong NY Rangers and NY Giants fan.

James was predeceased by his parents James F. and Irene Quigley, and his sister Jean Etzold.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 60 years Geraldine "Gerri" (nee Boes) Quigley, his children and their spouses Lynnann Cuddy and husband Billy, Skip Quigley and wife Suzanne, Michele Horgan and husband Jim, and Christine Quigley, and his 15 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30am in St. Catharine's Church, 215 Essex Ave., Spring Lake. Burial will follow on Tuesday at 10:00am at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle NJ Veterans Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown.

In observance of Lent the Quigley family specifically requests no flowers to be sent to the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN or a in memory of James.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.

For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
