James F. Vena
Aberdeen - James F. Vena, 80 of Aberdeen, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Jersey Shore Medical Center . He proudly served his country as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division stationed in Germany. James was also a lifetime member of the Oak Shades/Aberdeen Hose and Chemical Company #1 and served as Chief from 1966-1969. He was currently serving as fire commissioner. He was the owner of James F. Vena Plumbing and Septic Systems from 1961 -2017.
James is joined in eternal rest by his wife Virginia Mignone of 38 years, parents
James and Dorothy Vena, brother Charles, and grandson Danny Konish Fulop. He is survived by his loving children Kathy Vena Fulop and her husband George of Texas, James A. Vena of Ohio, stepdaughter Michele Mayer and husband Michael of New York, beloved grandchildren Jennifer Fulop of Texas and Michael Mignone of Vermont. James also leaves behind his brother Bob Vena and wife Mary of New Jersey, sister MaryEllen Hemenway and husband Lacey of Florida. He is also survived by his goddaughter Pauline who was more than just a niece; she was an invaluable treasure who was devoted to his every need. She was there to help him with all aspects of daily living without expecting anything in return. James loved her like a daughter. He is also survived by many other loving nieces and nephews. He loved his family, hunting, fishing and the lottery. James was a friend of Bill W.
A visitation for James will be held on Monday, October 7, from 2-4 and 7-9pm at Day Funeral Home, 361 Maple Place, Keyport, NJ. Friends and family are welcomed back to the funeral home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 10AM where a service will be offered at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Cure JM Foundation 826 Lynwood Dr. Encinitas, CA 92024 or online at http://www.CureJM.org . Please make your donation in memory of James F. Vena in honor of Ryan Parnell.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 6, 2019