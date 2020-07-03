1/
James Farrell
James Farrell, 77, originally from Tinton Falls, New Jersey, after a short illness, transitioned into eternal life on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He was born in the Bronx, New York and served as a Christian Brother for over ten years. An avid Professor of the Civil War, Biology, and Chemistry, James taught at Christian Brothers Academy in Lincroft, NJ and various schools and universities throughout the East Coast. James truly left an indelible mark on the world, serving Monmouth County as a Fire Commissioner and most recently as a Professor at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC.

He leaves to celebrate his life his brothers, Brother John Farrell, a Christian Brother in Albany, New York and Eugene and Tamie Farrell of New Jersey. James also leaves adopted families who cherish their moments with him, his Godchildren, quadruplets: Ryan, Patrick, Colleen, and Shawn, and their mother Melissa Worrell. We say "Goodbye" to a man who was "our uncle," a man who loved his chosen "family" like his own flesh and blood, a man who provided life with so many happy memories to the Persson, Willand, and Nonnemacher Families.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Oscar Borda at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Catholic Church of St. James.

The family invites you to view the mass via live-streaming at the church's website, https://stjamesconway.org/

Please sign the online guest register at

www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel, is serving the family.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Catholic Church of St. James
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
