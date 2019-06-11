Services
Ocean County Cremation Service
206 Lacey Rd.
Forked River, NJ 08731
609-971-3321
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Golda's Anchor Inn
400 Ocean Gate Ave.
Ocean Gate, NJ
View Map
Ocean Gate - James Frederick Diehl, 61, of Ocean Gate NJ, went to the great beyond peacefully at home and will be remembered as a Grateful Dead loving, beer drinking, tie-dye wearing S.O.B in the best of ways.

Jim is predeceased by his parents; Warren and Evelyn Diehl, sister and brother-in-law; Carolann and Charley Kolowitz, and great nephew Zachary Kenney. Surviving are his daughter and family; Diana Lynn Diehl and Clint Baker along with the pride and joy of his life - his three grandchildren; Evan Baker, Benjamin Baker, and Amelia Baker, sisters; Mary, Margaret, Susan, and Ruthi, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be private.

Celebration of Life - Jim's Birthday: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 6-8pm: Golda's Anchor Inn, 400 Ocean Gate Ave., Ocean Gate. Cash bar, choose your own adventure - Diana Lynn asks that those attending bring their favorite memories, stories, and photos of her father so she can share them with his grandchildren. In lieu of cards, please consider donating to the Gary Sinise Foundation in Jim's memory.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019
