James Frederick Isacson Sr.
Shark River Hills section of Neptune - James Frederick Isacson Sr., 77, of Shark River Hills section of Neptune, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home.
Born in March 1943, he lived his whole life in the Asbury Park / Neptune area.
Jim graduated Asbury Park High School in 1961. He received his Bachelor of Science from Monmouth University in 1966 and his Master of Arts from Trenton State College in 1974. He was a teacher in the Neptune Township School System. Jim started his career at Shark River Hills Elementary School and he retired in 2000 while teaching at the Neptune Junior High School. He loved to teach and was most passionate about history and creative writing. He was a student advisor of the Scarlet Key Honor Society. In appreciation of his commitment to his students, he was awarded Neptune Teacher of the Year in 1990. Jim was a lover of nature and was an outspoken advocate of preserving green space. He served for many years as a member of the Monmouth County Shade Tree Commission. He was a well-respected member of The Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean Township where he was a Sunday School Teacher and served as a Deacon. In his retirement years, Jim enjoyed painting, gardening, watching basketball, and spending time with his cherished four-legged family.
Surviving, are children Katherine Isacson Cucci and her husband Michael, James N. Isacson and his wife Kerry; beloved grandchildren Jonathan, Shane, Jordan, Savannah and Skylar; siblings Evelyn Alaimo and her husband Russ, sister-in-law, Joanne Isacson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was the son of the late Paul and Isabel (Sneiden Taylor) Isacson.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother John (Jack) Isacson and his sister Betty (Isacson) McGrew and her husband Dan.
A Memorial Service to honor Jim's life will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 2:00 pm at the Pavilion in Shark River Park, 1101 Schoolhouse Road, Neptune, NJ. Please bring a mask to be utilized when unable to properly social distance. Attendees are also invited to bring their own chair should they wish. Light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Jim's memory to the Deacon Fund of the Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean Township, NJ or the Arbor Day Foundation.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.
To offer condolences to the Isacson family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com