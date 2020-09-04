1/1
James Frederick Isacson Sr.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Frederick Isacson Sr.

Shark River Hills section of Neptune - James Frederick Isacson Sr., 77, of Shark River Hills section of Neptune, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at home.

Born in March 1943, he lived his whole life in the Asbury Park / Neptune area.

Jim graduated Asbury Park High School in 1961. He received his Bachelor of Science from Monmouth University in 1966 and his Master of Arts from Trenton State College in 1974. He was a teacher in the Neptune Township School System. Jim started his career at Shark River Hills Elementary School and he retired in 2000 while teaching at the Neptune Junior High School. He loved to teach and was most passionate about history and creative writing. He was a student advisor of the Scarlet Key Honor Society. In appreciation of his commitment to his students, he was awarded Neptune Teacher of the Year in 1990. Jim was a lover of nature and was an outspoken advocate of preserving green space. He served for many years as a member of the Monmouth County Shade Tree Commission. He was a well-respected member of The Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean Township where he was a Sunday School Teacher and served as a Deacon. In his retirement years, Jim enjoyed painting, gardening, watching basketball, and spending time with his cherished four-legged family.

Surviving, are children Katherine Isacson Cucci and her husband Michael, James N. Isacson and his wife Kerry; beloved grandchildren Jonathan, Shane, Jordan, Savannah and Skylar; siblings Evelyn Alaimo and her husband Russ, sister-in-law, Joanne Isacson, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was the son of the late Paul and Isabel (Sneiden Taylor) Isacson.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his brother John (Jack) Isacson and his sister Betty (Isacson) McGrew and her husband Dan.

A Memorial Service to honor Jim's life will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 2:00 pm at the Pavilion in Shark River Park, 1101 Schoolhouse Road, Neptune, NJ. Please bring a mask to be utilized when unable to properly social distance. Attendees are also invited to bring their own chair should they wish. Light refreshments to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Jim's memory to the Deacon Fund of the Presbyterian Church on the Hill in Ocean Township, NJ or the Arbor Day Foundation.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall.

To offer condolences to the Isacson family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 4 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Pavilion in Shark River Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved