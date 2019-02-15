|
|
James Furlong
Deal - James Edward (Jim) Furlong passed away peacefully at JSUMC on February 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born in Long Branch to the late William and Norma Furlong, he lived most of his life in Deal, NJ. Jim was a graduate of Asbury Park High School (1960), and later received a Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Monmouth College (1966) where he was a member of Phi Delta Sigma. He then served in the United States Air Force (1966 - 1970).
Following in his father's footsteps, Jim joined the Deal Fire Department as a volunteer fireman in 1961. He was sworn in as Chief in 1970 and again in 1975. In 1976, Jim was hired by the Borough of Deal as a 'paid driver.' He and his family lived in the firehouse until he retired in 1999. He served as the Fire Department's Treasurer from 1986 to 2006. Jim was recognized for fifty years of service in 2011; he remains on the roster until his "Last Alarm" is rung.
Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; his three daughters, Kelli Wilson (Mitch), Megan McConomy (Patrick), and Maura Kohlmann (Keith); four grandchildren; and extended family.
Visitation will be from 2 - 6PM on Sunday, February 17 at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave., Asbury Park. Second visitation will be held at 10AM on February 18 at St. Michael's RC Church, 800 Ocean Ave., Long Branch; a funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Jim's ashes will be interred at St. Anne's Cemetery in Wall, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to POAC Autism Services (www.poac.net).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 15, 2019