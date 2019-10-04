|
James G. Golaszewski
Wall - James G. Golaszewski, 92, WWII Veteran, retired Police Officer.
James G. Golaszewski, 92, a loving husband and father, of Four Seasons at Wall, passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home.
Mr. Golaszewski was born and raised in Jersey City, one of three sons of the late Joe and Helen Golaszewski. After graduating from Dickinson High School, he served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. In 1956 he joined the Port Authority of NY/NJ Police Department and served as a Police Officer until his retirement in 1978. He then worked in security for many years in New York, for several corporations including Deak-Perera, MTB Inc., and J.P. Morgan Bank. Jim was married to Barbara Ann (Avella) for 62 years, and was heartbroken at her passing on September 22, 2019, only nine days prior to his own. They raised their children in Garwood and enjoyed summering at their beach homes at Barnegat Light on LBI, before settling in Wall 21 years ago.
In addition to Mrs. Golaszewski, Jim was predeceased by their beloved daughter, Barbara Jean, in 2011, his brothers, Robert and Joseph Golaszewski, and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Morty Presby. He is survived by his son, Steven J. Golaszewski, of Brielle, and his companion, Lisa Hornick, as well as by his nieces, Lorrie Presby and Gina Walsh, and his nephew, Mark Presby. Jim will be missed by his dog Mimi.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2-5 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment with military honors at St. Catharine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory may be made to St. Joseph's School for the Blind, 761 Summit Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Oct. 4, 2019