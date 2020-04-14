|
James G. McCaffrey, Sr.
Howell - James G. McCaffrey Sr. age 90, passed away April 11, 2020 at Meridian Nursing & Rehab Facility in Brick, NJ.
Born November 12, 1929 in Woodside Long Island, NY, James grew up in the Bronx and attended Power Memorial Academy in Manhattan. Later moving to Maple Mead NJ, he graduated from St. Peters High School in New Brunswick in 1948. He then joined the Naval Reserve and was later accepted into the NJ State Police Academy and graduated in 1952. This same year, James was married to R. Bernice McMahon. James was then called into active duty with the Navy, to serve in the Korean War aboard the USS Pocono as a radio operator. In 1955, he was Honorably Discharged from the Navy and resumed his position with the NJSP, attaining the rank of Sgt. First Class. One of his fondest and proudest memories, was when James was honored with the assignment to protect and serve the Governor of New Jersey, Governor Hugues and his family. He retired in 1985 and accepted a position with Merrill Lynch, as Chief of Security in their corporate headquarters in NY, and later worked with American Reinsurance in Princeton.
While his family lived in the Bronx, they summered in Staten Island where he developed a love of the water, fishing, and all things the outdoor life had to offer. This was further appreciated when he moved to NJ and could avail himself of the lakes, streams and woods. He especially enjoyed fly-fishing and boating. James was a member of the Littoral Society, Trout Unlimited, The American Legion and The Elks.
James was predeceased by his wife R. Bernice in 1959, parents Jane and James McCaffrey, brother James Lawrence, sister Elizabeth Landry, and his daughter Nora.
He is survived by his children, James Jr., Jane Schwartz, John and wife Patricia, Kevin and wife Ro, Mary Eileen Mayer and husband Mike, and Patrick and wife Nadine. Also, four stepchildren Eugene, Michael and Steven Malley, and Barbara Wilson. Also surviving are 20 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, along with his loving wife Edith McCaffrey. He will be sorely missed by all, including many good friends and loved ones. He was a good man. So long for now.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020