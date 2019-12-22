|
|
James G. Noon
Brick - James G. "Jim" Noon, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Willow Springs Rehabilitation in Brick. Mr. Noon retired six years ago as a court officer for the Wall Township Municipal Courts. Previously, he worked as a salesman in the Garment Industry at Whelan Lace and Fabrics in New York City, where he later became a partner and Vice President.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during both WWII and the Korean War. As a member of the Marine Corps League, he looked forward every November to attending the Marine Corps birthday and wore his extensive collection of gear with pride and honor.
His love of family and country was a guiding force throughout his life. Gathering with his family and sharing meals and stories created countless memories. Politics and sports were frequent, lively topics of discussion, disagreement was accepted but agreement was always welcome. Jim enjoyed leisure time on the golf course, an occasional visit to Atlantic City, bowling, bocce, and billiards. On Tuesday evenings, Jim could be found playing cards with the "boys" and doing a little friendly wagering. As an avid golf fan, he kept careful track of his golfer pool and spent many Sundays watching players round out the weekend on the 18th hole. Jim cheered on his favorite teams, the New York Giants and Boston Red Sox, and much to his family's dismay, rooted just as hard against the Yankees.
Born and raised in Bayonne, Jim raised his family with his beloved bride Pat in Cranford and retired (though not for long) to Sea Girt Estates of Wall. They moved to Cedar Village in Brick twenty years ago, quickly becoming active, involved members' of the community.
Mr. Noon was predeceased by his sister, Agnes Neely. Surviving are his wife of sixty-seven years, Patricia (Dugan) Noon; children, Deborah Mittleman and her husband, Michael of Cranford, NJ, John Noon and his wife, Sharon of Cooperstown, NY, Mary O'Connor also of Cranford, James Noon and his wife, Betty Jean of Stone Ridge, NY, Thomas Noon and his wife, Susan of Cranford, and Peter Noon and his wife, Karen of Townsend, MA; sister, Sr. Winifred Noon, OSB of Elizabeth; eleven grandchildren, Katie, Kelly, Nell, James, Gabrielle, Heather, Patrick, Thomas, Lily, Garrett and Rebecca; as well as two great grandchildren, Thalia and Olivia; extended family Marie Fletcher, Isabelle Murray, James and Ruth Dugan and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Faith played an important role in Jim's life and he was a faithful communicant of St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant.
A Memorial Mass will be offered 11:00 am on Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Martha's Roman Catholic Church, 3800 Herbertsville Road, Point Pleasant. Burial and military honors will follow at 1:00 pm in the cemetery chapel of the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown. Donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For more information please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Jim will be remembered with love by his family and friends. Semper Fi Poppy!
Published in Asbury Park Press on Dec. 22, 2019