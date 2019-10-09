|
|
James Gregory Burns
Toms River - James Gregory Burns, 52, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Wednesday, October 09, 2019 at home surrounded by his beloved family.
Born in Union, S.C., he lived at Fort Monmouth before moving to Toms River in 1984.
He was a 1985 graduate of Toms River High School East.
Having no children of his own, he did anything and everything he could with his nieces and nephews. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Carolina Panthers and the Lakewood Blue Claws. Greg enjoyed taking them to the games, meeting the players and enjoying his season tickets.
Greg also devoted much of his time volunteering for Deborah Hospital.
He is survived by his parents, Lancy and Sarah Burns of Toms River, his brother and sister in law Mikus and Cheri Burns of Toms River, and his nephews and nieces, Bryan, Ryan, Samantha, Alyssa and Braden.
Greg is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in South Carolina
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday 5:00pm - 7:00pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. Entombment to take place Saturday 9:00am at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019