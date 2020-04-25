|
|
James H. Barschow
Jackson - James Barschow, 82, died after a battle with a long-term illness. He passed on April 17th, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center South. He was born August 9th, 1937 in Brooklyn New York, the son of James Barschow and Francis Barschow. Jim attended Andrew Jackson high school which is where he met Phyllis Barschow, who would later become his wife and the love of his life. Before graduating, he enlisted with the United States Navy and served from 1955-1957, on the submarine USS Corsair. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by Son, John Francis Barschow and Daughter Deborah Anne Barschow-Meadows. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his sister Elaine Biederman and brother Ken Barschow. Jim's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness. For Jim's full obituary or more information, please visit www.bongarzonefuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020