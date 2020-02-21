Services
Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
(941) 833-0600
Resources
More Obituaries for James Magill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James H. Magill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James H. Magill Obituary
James H. Magill

James H. Magill, 84, of Neptune, NJ, and Punta Gorda, FL, died peacefully February 19, 2020 in Florida.

Jim was born July 21, 1935 in Yonkers, NY. He was raised and lived in Neptune, NJ, and after retirement shared his time between Florida and New Jersey.

Jim graduated from Neptune High School, Monmouth College, where he was a member of Phi Delta Sigma fraternity, and Seton Hall University. He taught in Neptune schools for 35 years and retired 25 years ago.

He was a long time member of the Shark River Beach & Yacht Club where he was editor of the club newsletter. He was an avid fisherman and boater. Jim loved to be with his grandchildren and family.

He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and George, and his sister, Betsy Newman, and daughter-in-law, Helena. Surviving are his wife, Leah, of 61 years, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and John Poyner, and son, James Jr. He has four grandchildren, Jimmy and John Poyner, Michele Poyner, and Jai Maxwell, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Jim's life will be held at their home Sunday, March 8th from 4 - 6. Donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research of your choice. Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation, Florida.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -