James H. Magill
James H. Magill, 84, of Neptune, NJ, and Punta Gorda, FL, died peacefully February 19, 2020 in Florida.
Jim was born July 21, 1935 in Yonkers, NY. He was raised and lived in Neptune, NJ, and after retirement shared his time between Florida and New Jersey.
Jim graduated from Neptune High School, Monmouth College, where he was a member of Phi Delta Sigma fraternity, and Seton Hall University. He taught in Neptune schools for 35 years and retired 25 years ago.
He was a long time member of the Shark River Beach & Yacht Club where he was editor of the club newsletter. He was an avid fisherman and boater. Jim loved to be with his grandchildren and family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and George, and his sister, Betsy Newman, and daughter-in-law, Helena. Surviving are his wife, Leah, of 61 years, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and John Poyner, and son, James Jr. He has four grandchildren, Jimmy and John Poyner, Michele Poyner, and Jai Maxwell, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at their home Sunday, March 8th from 4 - 6. Donations may be made to Parkinson's Disease Research of your choice. Arrangements are by Johnson-Taylor Funeral and Cremation, Florida.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020