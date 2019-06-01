|
|
James Harry Biggs
Island Heights - James Harry Biggs, 77, of Island Heights, NJ, passed away on May 30th, 2019. He was born and raised in Millville, NJ. Jim actively served as a United Methodist minister for 23 years. Then was a government relationship banker and lobbyist for several banks in NJ for 15 years. Jim was a former mayor of Island Heights, serving a total of four terms. Jim was active as a member of the Department of Defense Employer's Support of the National Guard and Reserve, the Mercer County Planning Board for 18 years, the NJ Public Employee's Pension Board, a teacher and trustee of The Pennington School, a member and former president of the Island Heights Fire Company, treasurer of the Island Heights Sailing Foundation, a current member of the Rotary Club of Toms River, and former member and past president of the Trenton Rotary. Jim was also active in the Women's Campaign Fund, the Trenton Club, and various political affiliations including the Ocean County Mayor's Association and the NJ League of Municipalities. Jim was a 1978 candidate for the 2nd District of NJ for the U.S. Congress. Jim was larger than life, with many stories to tell and had an impact on more people then he knew who will miss him more than words can express.
Jim was predeceased by his parents Gertrude and Harry Biggs. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathleen Biggs; his son Randall Biggs and wife Stacy; daughter Lisa Maresca; and four adored grandsons: Ryan Murphy, Conor Murphy, Harrison Biggs, and Daniel Maresca. Jim is also survived by many close and dear friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be celebrated on Monday, June 3rd, from 4:00 PM until the service at 6:45 PM, at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Rotary Club of Toms River Charitable Foundation, Inc., PO Box 751, Toms River, NJ 08754. Family and friends are invited to visit www.andersonandcampbell.com to leave tributes to his family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 1, 2019