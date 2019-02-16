James "Jim" Hayden



Neptune - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of James "Jim" Hayden.



Our beloved son, loving brother, and compassionate uncle, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 7th, 2019 at the age of 53.



Jim was born and raised in Neptune, NJ along the way leaving a piece of his heart in his beloved Roosevelt where he spent about 8 1/2 years. For the remainder of his life he came "back home" to Neptune where it all began.



Jim was a gifted artist who was accomplished in several mediums. In Jim's own words: "It seems I've always had a pencil in my hand. Even as a child I was happy and content drawing and sketching. I've never painted for the sake of a sale and mostly paint for release and creativity. My art is deeply personal and yet deals with universally recognized emotions, feelings, human qualities and frailties."



His accomplishments didn't stop there. He was active in the local artist community and was deeply involved in the Roosevelt Arts Project. He was the curator of the Eleanor Gallery in Roosevelt. He also operated jimdesigns, a custom finish and interior decorating business. Along with being an avid baseball fan who enjoyed following the New York Yankees, Jim had a passion for food and cooking.



Jim lived a colorful life, full of love. A generous and kind spirit, he loved his friends and family and considered his nieces and nephews "his kids." Jim loved love and enjoyed being surrounded by his friends and family.



Jim leaves behind his mother and father Anne and Joseph Hayden. His siblings and their spouses: Joseph and Leanita Hayden, Joanne and Steven Sawicki, and Thomas and Pamela Hayden. Along with "his kids, " their spouses, and their children: David and Melissa Sawicki-Zygmund, Joshua Zygmund, Jessica Hayden, Sean Hayden, Justin Hayden, Michael Sawicki and Jessica Sawicki, Aurora Sawicki, and Merideth Hayden.



A future date of a memorial and celebration of life will be announced. Condolences may also be offered online at www.eyfuneralhome.com. Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary