1/1
James Henry McNamara
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Henry McNamara

Point Pleasant Beach - James Henry McNamara, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home in Point Pleasant Beach. Born and raised in New York City, James has resided in Point Pleasant Beach for the past 50 years.

Mr. McNamara retired as an Ocean County Sheriff.

James was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was a life member of the Ocean Fire Company #1 and was a New York City Firefighter with Ladder 27, Engine 46. He was an exempt member and trustee of the Relief Association. He was Vice President of the PBA Local 379 as well as a member of the Point Pleasant Beach Booster Association. James was also a Little League Coach for Point Pleasant Beach and coached recreational basketball.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Joan McNamara; his loving children, James McNamara and his wife, Jessica of Pound Ridge, NY, Doreen Pavlick and her husband, Michael of Howell, Debra McNamara-Noon and her husband, Todd of Galloway and Dawn McNamara of Brick; his sister, Mary Bohrman of Cocoa, FL; his 7 cherished granddaughters, Caitlin Fisher, Taylor Sibson, Kaylee McNamara, Kyra McNamara, Georgia Noon, Samantha Pavlick and Leah McNamara.

Viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.

**Due to Covid 19 restrictions and executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations. Additionally, masks and social distancing are mandatory.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ocean Fire Company #1, 400 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter's RC Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved