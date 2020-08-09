James Henry McNamara
Point Pleasant Beach - James Henry McNamara, age 82, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at his home in Point Pleasant Beach. Born and raised in New York City, James has resided in Point Pleasant Beach for the past 50 years.
Mr. McNamara retired as an Ocean County Sheriff.
James was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He was a life member of the Ocean Fire Company #1 and was a New York City Firefighter with Ladder 27, Engine 46. He was an exempt member and trustee of the Relief Association. He was Vice President of the PBA Local 379 as well as a member of the Point Pleasant Beach Booster Association. James was also a Little League Coach for Point Pleasant Beach and coached recreational basketball.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Joan McNamara; his loving children, James McNamara and his wife, Jessica of Pound Ridge, NY, Doreen Pavlick and her husband, Michael of Howell, Debra McNamara-Noon and her husband, Todd of Galloway and Dawn McNamara of Brick; his sister, Mary Bohrman of Cocoa, FL; his 7 cherished granddaughters, Caitlin Fisher, Taylor Sibson, Kaylee McNamara, Kyra McNamara, Georgia Noon, Samantha Pavlick and Leah McNamara.
Viewing will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 11th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's RC Church, Point Pleasant followed by the interment at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle.
**Due to Covid 19 restrictions and executive orders, please be reminded that all gatherings are under capacity limitations. Additionally, masks and social distancing are mandatory.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ocean Fire Company #1, 400 Arnold Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742.
To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com
