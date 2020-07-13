James J. Bacci
Keyport - James J. Bacci, 68, of Keyport, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Jim was born on June 30, 1952 in Manhattan, NY and was raised in Bergenfield, NJ. On June 29, 1974, Jim and his wife, Nancy, were married. They settled in Montclair to raise their family and later in life, retired to Keyport. Jim graduated with a B.A. in Economics from Franklin & Marshall College and an MBA in Finance & International Business from the NYU Stern School of Business. Prior to retirement, Jim worked as a Foreign Exchange economist for many years. He began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank in Philadelphia and then went on to work at various companies, including, Swiss Bank Corp., Morgan Stanley & Co., KBC Bank, and Banco Nazionale del Lavoro. Above all, Jim was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to many.
He was predeceased by his parents, James J. and Eleanore (Schmidt) Bacci, his son, James (Jimmie) P. Bacci, and his brother-in-law, John Brostrom. Jim is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 46 years, Nancy (Brostrom) Bacci, his loving son, Craig Bacci and wife, Camille Czerny, of Haworth, and his dear siblings, Gayle Palmieri and her husband, Ralph, Kurt Bacci and his wife, Kelley, and John Bacci and his wife, Marianne. Jim is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Christina (Moore) Bacci, his sisters-in-law, Karen (Brostrom) O'Brien and Barbara (Brostrom) Merboth, and his cherished grandchildren, Evan, Zachary, Luke, Logan, Noah and Claire. Jim will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
In respect of Jim's wishes, the Bacci family will host a celebration of life which will be held at a later date to be announced. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
In lieu of flowers, those who want to can make donations via Facebook to the Keyport Ministerium Food Pantry, which was near and dear to Jim's heart. To donate, please visit, https://www.facebook.com/donate/2709412819295790/10158156315143941
