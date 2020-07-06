1/1
James J. Carbonello
James J. Carbonello

Berkeley Twp. - James J. Carbonello, 96, died on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Born in Italy, he lived in Bloomfield, NJ for many years before moving to the Holiday City South section of Berkeley Twp., NJ in 1985.

Jim was a proud US Navy Veteran of World War II, serving in the South Pacific on the USS Knapp and the USS Guam. He received the Asiatic Pacific Ribbon with 8 Combat Stars, the Philippine Liberation, American Theater and Victory Ribbons.

After the War, Jim returned home and worked as a bus mechanic for NJ Transit for 36 years.

After retiring in 1982 he joined the staff of the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals in Toms River, NJ where he worked for many years.

He was a founding parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, a member of VFW post 10185 both of Berkeley Twp., the Holiday City Berkeley First Aid Squad and a Water Commissioner for Berkeley Twp.

Jim was predeceased by his loving wife Geraldine (Milano) and his son James.

He is survived by his sons; Gary Carbonello, Esq. and his wife Karen of Boonton Township, NJ and Robert Carbonello and his wife Sally of Toms River, NJ, his 5 grandchildren: Doctor Justin Carbonello, Lyndsey Hansen, James Carbonello, Giavonna Hirtes and Robert Carbonello, Jr. as well as, 6 great grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing on Thursday July 9, 2020, from 3pm-7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, NJ. The Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday 10:00 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Berkeley Twp. with burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Bloomfield, NJ.

Donations may be made to VFW Post 10185 of Berkeley Twp., NJ, or the Holiday City Berkeley First Aid Squad.

Condolences may be sent to www.ryanfuneralhome.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
