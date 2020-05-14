James J. Connell Sr.
1962 - 2020
James J. Connell, Sr.

Port Charlotte, FL - James J. Connell, Sr., 57, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1962, to Bernard and Barbara Connell in Brick, NJ. James resided in Brick Township working as an Automobile Salesman for many years prior to retiring in early 2019 to Port Charlotte.

An avid fisherman, James loved fishing the waters off Florida's coast. He was also a serious sports enthusiast with a fondness for baseball and any New York or New Jersey team. He will forever be remembered for his knowledge of the game by all of his family and friends.

James will be deeply missed by his daughter Michelle; son Jimmy Jr.; brother Tommy; and sister Kathy. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in James name to The Yankees Foundation, https://www.mlb.com/yankees/community. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of James, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
