James J. Costello Sr.
Bridgewater - 83, died December 2, 2019. James was born and raised in Lyndhurst, NJ and formerly of Ocean Township for many years and Jackson before recently moving to Bridgewater. He was a 1958 graduate of Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken. James was employed as a mechanical engineer at Bell Labs in Holmdel for over 30 years. After his retirement, he worked for several businesses in the community. James was a former member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in West End. He was a devoted catholic and avid family man. In his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, golfing, and was a World War II enthusiast. James will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his first wife Rosemary Costello who passed away in 1981 and his second wife Elaine Schottland Costello in 2015, and sister Cathleen Mahoney.
Surviving are his son James J. Costello Jr. and his wife Lisa, daughters Kathleen Kurpiel and husband Michael, Carolyn Nitto and husband Dennis, Susan Ribecca and husband Michael, and Jennifer Lihn and husband Wilson, eleven grandchildren Joseph Ross, Alexandra, Christopher, Matthew, Olivia, Jordan, Renee, Rose, Cecilia, Oscar, and Jasper, and four step children, Bonnie, Julie, Joseph, and Alyssa.
Visitation will be 9-11am Saturday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.
Donations can be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, NY 10018 or the Lupus Organization www.support.lupus.org. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019