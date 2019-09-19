|
James J. Hughes
Brielle - James J. Hughes, 69, of Brielle passed suddenly from this life Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his home.
James was born in Jersey City and had resided in New York, NY, Long Branch and Wall Township before moving to Brielle.
James attended Marist High School, where he served as captain of the football team and continued playing at his alma mater, Brown University. He went on to receive his MBA from New York University (NYU), spending his professional life working on Wall Street, before his transition to the FDIC, where he worked for many years.
In retirement, he has served as a civil mediator at the Monmouth and Ocean County Courthouses, a position which brought him great pride and satisfaction, wanting the people he worked with to understand and be comfortable with the mediation process.
He was predeceased by his parents James and Margaret (nee Lynch) Hughes.
Surviving to mourn his loss is his loving wife of 13 years Dr. Angela Miller, his 2 adored sons Michael J. Hughes of Brick and James P. Hughes of Colchester, VT, his stepdaughter Tanya Murphy of Brick, his 2 beloved sisters Maryann Johnson, and Sharon Codd and husband Brian, all of Holmdel, his parents-in-law Mary and David Murphy, ¬a large and dedicated group of lifelong friends, many from his childhood, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephew.
James is remembered as a truly kind, loving, generous and moral man, who has been an inspiration to those he leaves behind.
Visitation on Friday from 2-4pm & 7-9pm followed by a Funeral Service on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:30am at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Private cremation will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Literacy Volunteers of America, 213 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Envelopes to be provided at the funeral home on Friday.
For directions or to offer online condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 19, 2019