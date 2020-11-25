James J Mack
Manchester - On November 23, 2020 James J. Mack passed away at the age of 80. Born & raised in Jersey City he resided in Edison for 40 years before moving to Manchester 9 years ago, after retiring following 36 years as the Publisher of Used Equipment Directory. Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Susan, daughters Kelly Carey & husband Andrew, Debbie Tripodi & husband Rob, son Sean & wife Michelle, his 7 grandchildren, Timothy, Emily, Ryan, Abby, Zach, Ashley and Madison, his sisters Joan Nelson & husband Bill, and Susie Mack & husband Robert Magro, his sister in law Linda VanAulen, brothers in law Robert and Bruce Woerner, and their families. An old school Irish gentleman, he was passionate about his Catholic faith and his family, as well as politics and his friends at his local pub. Jim served his community as an Edison Township councilman, youth basketball coach, a eucharistic minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scotch Plains and St. John's in Manchester. He enjoyed hosting parties and welcoming his family and friends. Jim was a proud graduate of St. Peter's College, St Patrick's Grade School and St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, where a memorial scholarship is being created in his name. In lieu of flowers, donations to the James Mack Memorial Scholarship can be sent to St. Peter's Prep, Office of Institutional Advancement, 144 Grand Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302. A funeral mass will be live-streamed from St. John's Church, Lakehurst Tuesday 11 AM with interment to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. www.stjohnlakehurst.com
