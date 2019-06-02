|
|
James J. McMahon
Island Heights - Memorial Service will be June 15, 2019
James J. McMahon of Island Heights, N.J., died on February 7, 2019 at Fort Myers, FL.
He was born on July 31, 1937 to his late parents, Mildred (Schmon) and George McMahon, in Newark, N.J., where he lived for many years. He moved to Hillside, N.J., living there several years. Jimmy was predeceased by his wife, Betty, who deceased on November 3, 2012, at their homes in Naples, FLA. Jimmy and Betty loved animals and had so many through the years. They were world travelers having been just about everywhere. They always talked about their animals and their travels.
Jimmy was a psychologist and for years, had his practice in Westfield, N.J. he was a board member at the Albert Ellis Institute in New York City. He believed strongly in the insights of Albert Ellis, being so devoted to the Ellis Institute, he took his training to Romania to reflect on his favorite topic, self. He lectured about the centrality of unconditional self-acceptance to mental health in many universities. He leaves many friends in Romania who truly appreciated his dedication to them.
Jimmy was predeceased by his brothers Charles and Bill, and his sister Doris. He is survived by his nieces, Doris Dotoli and Karen Cowley, and his nephew Scott Hughes and many cousins and next of kin.
Jimmy was blessed with an open heart and would always listen to people with their problems. He truly cared, and one would see it. He was so understanding and had good character, that showing with all of his friends and family who loved him.
Jimmy thanks for being a great friend and uncle to all of us. We will miss your enjoyable and comforting conversations. You gave to us all of us moral strength and common sense in believing in ourselves. There will always be a special spot in our hearts for you.
Rest in peace.
A memorial service will take place on June 15, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the First United Methodist Church, 129 Chestnut Street, Toms River N.J. Senior Pastor Ed Davis will officiate.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019