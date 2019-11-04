Services
James J. (Jimmy) O'Connor

James J. (Jimmy) O'Connor Obituary
James (Jimmy) J. O'Connor

Toms River - James (Jimmy) J. O'Connor, 72, of Toms River, passed away November 1, 2019, at home. He was a Plumber and Pipe Fitter for Local #9. Surviving are his wife Anne O'Connor of Wall, daughters Sheryl O'Connor of Wall, Michele O'Connor of Howell; granddaughter Keirsten Surgent, and his beloved companion Maureen McCormack of Toms River. Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -