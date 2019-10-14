|
|
James J. Walker
Daytona Beach, FL - James J. Walker, 74, of Daytona Beach, Fl, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was in a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Diane P. (Ellison) Walker.
James served aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He then completed his service at Naval Air Station, Key West, Fl. After his service he started employment with Indiana General, located in Keasbey, NJ. There he met the love of his life and they wed in 1968.
James and Diane raised two wonderful sons, Patrick J. Walker of of Matawan, NJ and Travelers Rest, SC and James T. Walker of Daytona Beach, Fl., they were the pride of their life, teaching them to play ball, fish, hunt and perform community service.
In 1969 James was sworn into the Matawan Police Department. He served over 29 years, retiring as Lieutenant in 1998.
In 2003 James and Diane moved to Daytona Beach Fl. They loved the central Fl. area, being huge fans of Disney World, where they often held annual passes.
James was one of 7 children of Anna and Lawrence Walker. After his father's death in 1966, his mother then took control of the family, working and raising the 7 children. His mother was his hero! He never could understand how any woman could work, maintain a home and raise 7 children.
James lived a busy and full life, especially in his NJ years. He worked two jobs for many years, wallpapering many homes in Monmouth county during his law enforcement years, to provide for his family. He was a member of the Matawan First Aid and Rescue Squad, coached little league baseball, and enjoyed golf with coworkers, brothers, friends, and his boys.
James took most pride in others accomplishements, such as his son James becoming an Eagle Scout, and Patrick graduating from Penn State and then following in his footsteps as a Matawan Police Lieutenant.
James adored his daughter in-law, Meghan (Mullaney) Walker, whom he treated as the daughter that he never had. She frequently spent time during the winter months with he and Diane in Daytona Beach.
James was predeceased by his siblings Patricia Walker Hamlin and Richard Walker. He is survived by two grandchildren, James K. Walker and Brittney E. Walker, and siblings Lawrence Walker, Nadine Walker Phelan, Robert Walker, and Thomas Walker as well as other beloved family members.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Halifax Health Hospice in memory of James J. Walker.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019