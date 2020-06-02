James J. Ward
Wall - James J. Ward, 66, of Wall, passed away on June 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.
Mr. Ward was born in Portland, Oregon. When he was a young child his family moved to Kearny, N.J., and then to Wall in 1964, where he has resided since. He was a graduate of St. Rose Grammar School and Wall High School. He retired after many years of service as a maintenance worker for the N.J. Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs, at the Sea Girt National Guard facility. He enjoyed fishing and sports.
Mr. Ward was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen (Parson) Ward.
He is survived by his brother, John Ward, of Brick, and his sister, Eileen Foster, of Barnegat. He is also survived by his nieces, Christine Sabatino and Theresa Ward, and his nephews, John Ward, and Michael and Gregory Foster, as well as his great-nieces, Ashley Ward and Casey Davis, and his great-nephews, Shane Taris and Jace Foster, as well as other relatives and friends.
Due to the Corona Virus restrictions, funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate James will be held at a later date.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jun. 2, 2020.