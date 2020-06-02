James J. Ward
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James J. Ward

Wall - James J. Ward, 66, of Wall, passed away on June 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick.

Mr. Ward was born in Portland, Oregon. When he was a young child his family moved to Kearny, N.J., and then to Wall in 1964, where he has resided since. He was a graduate of St. Rose Grammar School and Wall High School. He retired after many years of service as a maintenance worker for the N.J. Dept. of Military and Veterans Affairs, at the Sea Girt National Guard facility. He enjoyed fishing and sports.

Mr. Ward was predeceased by his parents, John and Helen (Parson) Ward.

He is survived by his brother, John Ward, of Brick, and his sister, Eileen Foster, of Barnegat. He is also survived by his nieces, Christine Sabatino and Theresa Ward, and his nephews, John Ward, and Michael and Gregory Foster, as well as his great-nieces, Ashley Ward and Casey Davis, and his great-nephews, Shane Taris and Jace Foster, as well as other relatives and friends.

Due to the Corona Virus restrictions, funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate James will be held at a later date.

To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved