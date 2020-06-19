James Joseph Byrnes, Jr



Highlands - James J. Byrnes, Jr. 82 of Highlands NJ passed away on June 18, 2020, peacefully with his loving family and the caring staff of the Atrium -Matawan, who was always by his side.



Jim was born in Brooklyn, NY, where he lived most of his life. He joined the Service (Air Force) as a teenager. He returned home to Brooklyn, where, on a blind date, he met the love of his life, Anne. They were married on June 10, 1961, and started their lives together.



Before retiring in 1996 to Highlands, Jim worked for NY Local 638 Steamfitters. He was a proud 61-year member of the UA.



He was a loving husband, a very involved Father, Boy Scout Leader, baseball and softball coach, and a fun-filled Grandfather. Many happy days were spent on his front porch filled with family and friends having a great time, telling favorite stories, and planning the next event. Remember Jim with a toast and a smile. He will be missed.



Jim is predeceased by his father James J. Byrnes, Sr.



Jim is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Anne M. (Flood), his mother Kathryn Byrnes, his children Anne Marie Friscia and her husband Tom, James Byrnes and his wife Susan, Eileen Sherank and her husband Tom, Regina Price and her husband Mike and Daniel Byrnes and his wife, Nicole. Nothing brought Jim more joy than the visits of his 11 grandchildren, their wives, girlfriends, and his great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Coady, and her husband Tom, his Brother-in-Law, Mike Flood, and his wife Eleanor and many Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.



Family and Friends are invited to a funeral mass at Our Lady of Perpetual Help on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow the mass at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Middletown. The John P Condon Funeral Home Leonardo is in charge of the arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store