James Joseph Montalto
Howell - James Joseph Montalto, age 69, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 16th. Born and raised in Union N.J, Jim was a graduate of Union HS. Jim took pride in his loving family, friends and his 28-year career at UPS where he was well loved by all. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family, playing golf and watching his NY Giants. Surviving are his beloved wife Kathy Montalto of 43 years, his son Michael Montalto and wife Lindsey Montalto; his son Matthew Montalto; and granddaughter Juliette Montalto. Also surviving are his sister Rose Montalto-Sommers along with his brother and sister in-laws, many cousins, nieces and nephews. Jim was known for his genuine personality and touched the lives of everyone he met. A service for Jim will take place on Saturday April 27th at St. William the Abbott in Howell at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 25, 2019