Services
Francioni Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home Inc
1200 10Th Ave
Neptune, NJ 07753
(732) 775-0028
James Joseph Moore Jr.

James Joseph Moore Jr. Obituary
James Joseph Moore, Jr.

Wanamassa - James Joseph Moore Jr., "Jay", of Wanamassa, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at his home. He was 67 years old.

Born in Queens, NY, his late parents; James and Elizabeth Moore, moved the family to the Jersey Shore.

Jay was a graduate of Neptune High School. He was a veteran of the Airforce. Prior to his retirement, Jay worked as a structural steel estimator for Mastercraft Iron Inc. in Neptune.

Jay loved fishing, boating and riding his Harley.

Surviving are his wife, Debra Ann Moore of Wanamassa; his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Gigi White of Ocean Township; his granddaughter, Jordan White; his five brothers, Kevin, Robert, Daniel, Christopher and Raymond; his two sisters, Elizabeth Brown and Kathleen Lubazic, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be announced in the future. Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor and Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
