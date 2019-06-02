Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC
804 St. Hwy. #36
Leonardo, NJ
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
103 Center Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Navesink - James Joseph Reilly, age 87, of Navesink passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born in Scobeyville (Colts Neck), NJ and spent his childhood in Leonardo. Jim graduated from Middletown High School, Class of 1949, and was then drafted into the Army. After serving honorably in the Korean War, Jim returned home and married his wife of 64 years, Florence "Chickie" (Wiedemeyer). He built his home in Navesink, NJ where he raised his family. Jim started Reilly Masonry in the mid-1950s and became a partner in Woodward Construction Company in 1960, where he worked until the age of 80. His passion for his profession can be seen in countless buildings throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Throughout his life, Jim was known for his generosity, big heart, and a big laugh. The two loves of his life were his family and his business. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Jim was predeceased by his parents: James Joseph and Catherine Reilly, and infant son, James. He is survived by his wife, Florence Reilly, his five children: Colleen (David) Black, Carrie Ens, Lori Raymond, Shawn (Margaret) Reilly, Casey (Debi) Reilly, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 4 at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown following the mass.

Calling hours will be Monday, June 3 from 5:00-8:00 at John P. Condon Funeral Home LLC, 804 St. Hwy. #36, Leonardo, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 2, 2019
