The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
1954 - 2020
James Keegan Obituary
James Keegan

Neptune - James Edward Keegan, 65, of Neptune died on Thursday April 2, 2020 at home. James was born June 1, 1954 to Ruth and William. He grew up in South Amboy and was a proud 1972 graduate of Hoffman High, where he was a top varsity basketball player. In 1981 he graduated from Monmouth County Police Academy and served as a police officer in Neptune Township until he was injured in the line of duty. For nearly 25 years he worked as a security/attendance officer at Freehold High School, where his love for the students was matched only by his love of the staff.

Jim was a proud father and grandfather, a loyal Giants fan and a lover of sports, sun and fun. At any gathering, the seats near Jimmy guaranteed the best time. His tailgating and camping skills were legendary, as was his sense of humor. Jim had a big heart and a larger than life personality. He was loved and admired and will be greatly missed by his many friends and his loving family.

Son of the late William E. and Ruth Keegan he is survived by his wife Janice Keegan and her daughters Erin and Allison; his children James (Jen), Brian (Megan), Katelyn Gold (Dan), Shaun (Isabella) and his youngest, Tara; his siblings William, Robert (Geri) and Joan Galbraith (William); his grandchildren Makenzie, Madelyn, Aiden, Ava, Jimmy, Brayden, and K.J; his former wife Kathleen and his best pal Eli the dog.

Cremation was private. Arrangements are under the direction of The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
