Services
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Asbury Park, NJ
Burial
Following Services
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Neptune, NJ
Neptune - James L. Amadruto, of Neptune, NJ passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. He was raised in Asbury Park and later moved to Neptune, NJ where he lived all of his life. He attended Asbury Park High School and served in the United States Army Reserve. He worked at Monmouth University as Supervisor of campus mail before retiring after 31 years. James was a member of the American Legion Post #346 and a member of the Monmouth County Antique Motoring Club. He enjoyed going to his classic car shows, fishing and spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Angela Amadruto and his sister Louise. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce of 56 years, his daughter Gina, his son Erick and his Daughter-in-Law Bernadette of Tinton Falls, NJ and his four grandchildren, Zachary, Dylan, Alyson and Brady. Friends and family are invited to view from 3-8pm on Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Friday Aug 2, 2019 at 1100 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Asbury Park, NJ burial to immediately follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to . Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 31, 2019
