|
|
James L. Anderson
Oceanport - James L. Anderson, age 75, of Oceanport, NJ, passed away on March 24, 2019, at Riverview Medical Center.
James is survived by his two daughters, Julie Rossi and Tracy Ciarlante, three wonderful grandchildren, Bryn Rossi, Kaylin Ciarlante and Devin Ciarlante and James has three adoring siblings, Ervel O'Donnell, Jacqueline Diorio and John O. Anderson.
Born in Dumont, NJ, to parents John Otto Anderson and Hilda Voila Everett, Jim was the youngest of four children. His family moved to Edison, NJ, where Jim grew up and graduated from Edison High School. After graduation, Jim proudly served in the United States Army in Korea, during the Vietnam War. Upon his return from Korea James also served in the Honor Reserve.
Jim held many professional positions over his lifetime, including employment at Sears, Roebuck and Company, 7-Eleven Corporation, Lawes Company and Jim was the owner Fair Haven Florist for many years. In retirement, Jim enjoyed being a Crossing Guard in Shrewsbury Borough, NJ. He adored the kids he assisted every day and always had a biscuit for dogs that visited him at work.
Jim was an avid fisherman, loved the sea and cherished the many close friendships he formed while fishing. Also, Jim enjoyed gardening, football and had a deep love for animals that he shared with his dear friend Jeanette Petti. Jim was a devoted fan of the Red Bank Catholic High School Caseys football team and was a regular attendee at their games. He was overjoyed when he saw them win two State Championships. Jim had a larger than life personality and was loved by all that knew him. He will be profoundly missed by his many friends and family and the Shrewsbury Borough school community that came to grow quite found of him.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on June 1, 2019 from 11am - 1pm at Unitarian Universalists Congregation of Monmouth County in Lincroft, NJ. In lieu of flowers, consider donations to the Humane Society in Tinton Falls, NJ and Seer Farms Animal Shelter in Jackson, NJ. The Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 19, 2019