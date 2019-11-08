Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Forked River -

James L. (Roy) Fastow 94, of Lanoka Harbor passed away Thursday November 7, 2019 at Spring Oak of Forked River Assisted Living. He was born and raised in Newark and lived in Carteret and Union before moving to Lakewood in 1998.

Roy worked as an accountant for the V.A. Hospital in East Orange for forty-nine years. He was a proud Veteran having served his country in the South Pacific during WW II.

He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth (Sullivan) Fastow, his twin brother Robert J. Fastow; and his parents Charles and Marie (Dardis) Fastow

Surviving are his son and daughter-in- law Robert P. and Melissa Fastow, and three grandchildren; Alexis, Elizabeth and Kailee.

Visitation will be Sunday November 10, 2019 from 4:00- 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be held Monday at 10:00 am at St. Dominic's Church Brick. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Roy's name. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
