James L. Grace
James Lloyd Grace, 75 of Manchester, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home. He was born in Shorterville, AL to the late Deacon Elijah Grace and Mae Frances Grace. James retired from Sunshine Biscuit after 33 years of employment. He was a man of few words who enjoyed barbecuing and serving the community. James favorite scripture was John 14:2-4. Visitation will be Saturday February 29th from 9am until the funeral service at 11am at Sixth Street Baptist Church, 15 Sixth Street, Lakewood. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020