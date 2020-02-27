Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sixth Street Baptist Church
15 Sixth Street
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Sixth Street Baptist Church
15 Sixth Street
Lakewood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Grace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James L. Grace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James L. Grace Obituary
James L. Grace

James Lloyd Grace, 75 of Manchester, peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at home. He was born in Shorterville, AL to the late Deacon Elijah Grace and Mae Frances Grace. James retired from Sunshine Biscuit after 33 years of employment. He was a man of few words who enjoyed barbecuing and serving the community. James favorite scripture was John 14:2-4. Visitation will be Saturday February 29th from 9am until the funeral service at 11am at Sixth Street Baptist Church, 15 Sixth Street, Lakewood. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -