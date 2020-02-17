|
|
James L. Margolin
Manchester - James L. Margolin, 88, of Leisure Village West, Manchester Twp. passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at home. James worked in the chemical spill division of Waste Management, Newark before retiring as manager. Born in Altus, OK, he resided in Lake Wales, FL, East Brunswick, NJ and Los Angeles, CA before moving to Manchester Twp. 12 years ago. James served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1952. James belonged to the senior softball league in Leisure Village West. James was predeceased by 2 sons Kameron and Christopher and his granddaughter Stephanie. James is survived by his wife Dorothy, of 46 years, 2 sons, Mitchell Margolin and his wife, Mary of Los Angeles, CA, Scott Margolin of Torrance, CA, his daughter Sandy Seagrave of Monroe, NJ, 8 grandchildren Deena, Natalie, Lani, Shaelyn, Tommy, Lauren, T.J., Jay, 8 great-grandchildren and many extended family and friends. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Cremation Service, Lakehurst
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020