James L. McGuire
Eatontown - James L. McGuire, 57 of Eatontown, NJ entered into eternal life on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Jersey Shore Center in Eatontown. He was born in Red Bank, NJ and resided in Fair Haven before moving to Eatontown in 1967.
James was a communicant of St. Dorothea's Roman Catholic Church, Eatontown, an exempt, life member and ex-chief of the Eatontown Fire Dept. serving as Chief in 1988, a member of the Eatontown First Aid Squad, Elks Lodge #2402 in Eatontown and an avid NASCAR fan.
James was pre-deceased by his wife, Karen Richter McGuire in 2012, his parents Vincent & Edith McGuire, a sister, Margaret Schmidt and brothers, David and Vincent McGuire, Jr. He is survived by his sister, Mary Walsh of Manassas, VA and step-daughter, Krista Richter of Ocean Twp. NJ.
Memorial Services for James will be scheduled for a later date and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 31, 2019