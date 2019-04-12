Services
Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
243 Broadway
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 222-3202
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
15 Lincoln Ave.
Cliffwood, NJ
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Providence Baptist Church
15 Lincoln Ave
Cliffwood, NJ
Laurence Harbor - James L. Williams, 78 of Laurence Harbor, NJ was called home on April 8, 2019. James retired from UMDNJ as a supervisor. An avid NY Yankee fan, his favorite NFL team was the Raiders. James loved his family and friends dearly. Visitation will be 9 am Saturday April 13 until the funeral service at 11 am at Providence Baptist Church, 15 Lincoln Ave., Cliffwood. Interment is private. Full obituary and condolences available online at www.LawsonFuneralService.com.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 12, 2019
