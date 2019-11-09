Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
James Lincoln Elward Obituary
James Lincoln Elward

Wall - James Lincoln Elward, 86 of Wall passed away on Friday November 8, 2019, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick with his loving family by his side. James was born and raised in Newark and graduated from Barringer High School, Newark. After high school, James entered the United States Army and served during the Korean War. Upon completing his military service James became a Newark Firefighter, where he served for 25 years. James was referred to as "The Legend" by fellow fireman whom he loved and held in the highest regard. While being a firefighter James was also a member of the Ironworkers Union, Newark. James loved all types of sports, in his spare time, he loved to play golf and was an avid NY Jets fan. James was a past post commander of Manasquan Post 1838. There he took such great pride in reviewing essays submitted by the young school children for the "Voice of Democracy Program".

James was predeceased by his parents John and Mary Elward and a brother-in-law Pat Duggan. He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years Frances "Fran" Elward of Wall and a loving son Michael Elward, also of Wall. James was the cherished grandfather of Aidan and Meghan Elward and beloved brother of John (Barbara) Elward of Berkley Heights, NJ and Marie Duggan of Westfield, NJ.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday November 13, 2019, from 3-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A funeral service to begin at 7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the New Jersey Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave, Boonton, NJ 07005. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
