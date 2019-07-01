Resources
More Obituaries for James Long
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Pops" Long


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Pops" Long Obituary
James "Pops" Long

Alpharetta, GA - James "Pops" Long, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Peru, IN on January 1, 1931 and raised in Newport News, VA. He traveled the world while in the military. He then moved to Staten Island, NY, later moving his family to Cliffwood, NJ in 1977.

He served in the Korean War with the US Airforce and retired from the US Coast Guard on June 1, 1968 with many medals and awards. He loved and proudly served his country. He then worked for the NY Telephone Co. and retired after 20 years of Service.

Surviving are his former wife, Barbara; four children: Jimmy and wife, Dennette, Bobby and wife, Leslie, Thomas and longtime girlfriend, Alysa and daughter Patricia and husband, Joe and nine grandchildren whom he loved very much: Jimbo, Tori, Melanie, Jennelle, Jack, Joey, Julianna, Keira and Kendall. He will always be loved and remembered!

Cremation and Memorial Services are Private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.