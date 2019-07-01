|
|
James "Pops" Long
Alpharetta, GA - James "Pops" Long, age 88, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Peru, IN on January 1, 1931 and raised in Newport News, VA. He traveled the world while in the military. He then moved to Staten Island, NY, later moving his family to Cliffwood, NJ in 1977.
He served in the Korean War with the US Airforce and retired from the US Coast Guard on June 1, 1968 with many medals and awards. He loved and proudly served his country. He then worked for the NY Telephone Co. and retired after 20 years of Service.
Surviving are his former wife, Barbara; four children: Jimmy and wife, Dennette, Bobby and wife, Leslie, Thomas and longtime girlfriend, Alysa and daughter Patricia and husband, Joe and nine grandchildren whom he loved very much: Jimbo, Tori, Melanie, Jennelle, Jack, Joey, Julianna, Keira and Kendall. He will always be loved and remembered!
Cremation and Memorial Services are Private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 1, 2019