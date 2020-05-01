James M. Corcoran
Middletown - James M. Corcoran, 78, of Middletown, passed away on April 29, 2020.
The Irish would describe Jim as a 'grand man'. Always kind and compassionate, treating all with the utmost respect. In that same Celtic tradition, he was among the best of storytellers. His legacy is that he lives on in those his life touched with his love.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Geraldine (Geri), son James S. (Jane Amery), daughter Lenore Larson (Jennifer Godoski) and his two grandchildren, Christian and Paige, who were the light of his life and made him very proud. Jim's brother, Patrick Corcoran (Anne) of Michigàn and sister Anne Baker (Thomas) of Virginia will also miss him dearly.
While we are sad that we are unable to celebrate Jim's life together at this time, please remember him in your hearts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Sandy Hook Foundation, Friends of the National Park Service. https://sandyhookfoundation.com
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal."
Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 1 to May 3, 2020.