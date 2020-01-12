Services
James M. Kennedy Obituary
Toms River - James M. Kennedy, 59, of Toms River, passed away on Saturday January 11, 2020 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, NY, James had lived in Queens before moving to Toms River in 1996. James was a Captain with United Airlines out of Newark Liberty International Airport for 33 years. He was a communicant of St. Justin the Martyr RC Church of Toms River.

Predeceased by his father John Kennedy 2016, James is survived by his loving wife Rosemary of 27 years, his children; Kevin Kennedy, Toms River, Mary Kennedy, Toms River, his mother Mary Kennedy of Houston, TX and his sister Mary Porras of Houston, TX.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 4-8 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday January 16, 2020 9:30 am at St. Justin the Martyr RC Church, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ 08753 with interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Toms River. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in James name to the Pancreatic Cancer Society by visiting www.pancan.org Online condolences may also be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbelltomsriver.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020
