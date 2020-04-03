|
James M. Revel
Wall Township - James Michael Revel, a true gentleman of great faith, passed away peacefully at Wellington Estates on April 3, 2020 at the age of 93. He was born and raised in Jersey City. After returning home from proudly serving his country in the US Navy during World War II, Jim met the love of his life, Helen Finnerty, at CYO. They married in 1949 and raised their family in Jersey City (JC). A very hard worker, Jim was a member of the Jersey City Fire Department for over 25 years, retiring as a captain. He was also a member of the Teamsters Union, owned a gas station with his brother-in-law Robert McHugh and worked for the State of NJ as a highway inspector. Jim was a loving caretaker for his wife, Helen, during the last 10 years of her life at home.
Jim was an extremely active member of his church and community. Throughout his adult life, Jim was an usher at St. Anne's Church JC and St. Mark's Church Sea Girt, Eucharistic minister, altar server, organized numerous church bazaars in JC, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5611, Spring Lake serving several times as a Grand Knight, Holy Name Society member and coordinated Meals on Wheels. Jim really enjoyed dressing up as Santa each year to visit his children, grandchildren, neighborhood children in JC and along with fellow JC firefighters, delivering toys to children in need. Jim was a remarkable man.
Jim always liked to have a good time. He loved to cook and entertain throughout the year at home. Also, he and his wife, Helen, hosted many annual Christmas parties for their entire extended families at a banquet hall in JC. Jim enjoyed fishing, going to the racetrack, marching in Belmar's St. Patrick's Day parade with the Knights of Columbus and traveling with his wife, Elaine.
Jim was predeceased by his first wife, Helen, his parents James and Lottie Revel, his granddaughter, Carrie, and his sister, Dolores Diab. A devoted and generous family man, James is survived by his wife, Elaine. Also survived by his children, James M. Jr., Ella, Dennis, Maryanne, Jerry, Patrick and Lisa; his grandchildren Katie, Jay, Jimmy III, Melissa, Matt, Kristen, Marc, Kendal, and Chris; great-grandsons Declan, Shane and Nathan; his sisters-in-law Rosemary Finnerty and Patricia DeMild and numerous nieces and nephews.
The burial service for James will be private. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mark's Church Sea Girt, NJ at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township is in charge of the arrangements, www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Knights of Columbus Council 5611 PO Box 51 Spring Lake, NJ 07762 or Meals on Wheels/Interfaith Neighbors 810 4th Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020