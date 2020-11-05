James M. Sack



Freehold Township - James M. Sack, 72, of Freehold Township died on October 30, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Freehold area.



He was a life member of the East Freehold Fire Company where he served as an engineer. Prior to his service there he was a member of the Good Will Hook and Ladder Company of the Freehold Fire Department.



Jim was known for his big heart and willingness to help all.



He was predeceased by his parents, James and Anna Sack and a sister, Jean Ann Herlan.



Surviving are a daughter, Christina Maria Sack; a nephew, William Herlan; a niece, Patricia Letsche; several great nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Amber and Kaylee.



Graveside services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.









