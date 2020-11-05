1/
James M. Sack
James M. Sack

Freehold Township - James M. Sack, 72, of Freehold Township died on October 30, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of the Freehold area.

He was a life member of the East Freehold Fire Company where he served as an engineer. Prior to his service there he was a member of the Good Will Hook and Ladder Company of the Freehold Fire Department.

Jim was known for his big heart and willingness to help all.

He was predeceased by his parents, James and Anna Sack and a sister, Jean Ann Herlan.

Surviving are a daughter, Christina Maria Sack; a nephew, William Herlan; a niece, Patricia Letsche; several great nieces and nephews; and his dogs, Amber and Kaylee.

Graveside services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Higgins Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
