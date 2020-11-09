James M Territo
Manchester - James M. Territo, 76, of Renaissance, Manchester, died suddenly Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Born in Passaic, he lived in Clifton for 26 years before retiring to Toms River in 1996, then moving to Manchester in 2005. He served in the Army from 1964 - 1967. He served on the Clifton Police Department for 28 years and retired as Detective Captain in 1996. Also, he served as a Police Director for Tuckerton Police Department for 3 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. He was a parishioner of St. Luke's Church and he was proud to serve as an usher. He loved trains and was a member of the Ocean County Society of Model Railroaders. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lillian A. (Liggio) Territo; daughter, Jenifer Stasik & her husband, Daniel; daughter, Stephanie Deloreto & her husband, Ronald, their children: Ryan and Alexis; son, James M. Territo Jr., and partner Dayna Berger, his children: Melia and Peyton Territo, and her children: Hailey, Perry, Gavin Berger; and sister, Joan Cardella. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation is Wednesday November 11, 2020, from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Road, Manchester. Funeral Liturgy is on November 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Luke's Church, Toms River, with a private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tunnel's to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com
