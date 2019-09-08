Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James RC Church
94 Broad St
Red Bank, NJ
Red Bank - James M. Weil, Jr. (known as Michael or Mike), age 87, died peacefully on August 31st. He spent his childhood in Rochester, NY where he attended The Harley School, graduated in the class of '49 from Phillips Exeter Academy, and attended Oberlin College. After serving in the US Army at Fort Monmouth, he earned his degree from Columbia School of Engineering. With three other partners, Michael started a business in Red Bank, Seals Eastern, Inc., where he worked for fifty years.

Michael was active in the community, serving as Chairman of the Board of the Count Basie Theater during the early years of its revitalization. He was on the Board of the Oceanic Library and the Sea Bright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, and a member of the Seabright Beach Club. He especially enjoyed being with family and friends, playing tennis, boat rides, traveling on music cruises, and "fixing things" at which he was an expert. His puns were legendary.

Michael is survived by his wife, Anne; sister Susan W. Kunz; four children Rebecca K. Capell, James M. Weil III, Anne E. Weil and Margaret W. Sorrenti; grandchildren Andrew and Samantha Weil, Dylan W. Margolis and Ronen J. Sorrenti; stepchildren Anne Rose, Richard Riker, Jackson Riker, and 12 of their children and grandchildren.

The family is thankful to Boardwalk Homecare, the Vitas Healthcare Hospice team, and the staff at the Atrium for their wonderful care of Michael during his last years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18th at 11 a.m. at St. James RC Church, 94 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Thompson Memorial Home, Red Bank, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 8, 2019
