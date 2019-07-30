Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-5700
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Justin the Martyr
975 Fischer Blvd
Toms River, NJ
James MacMillan Obituary
James MacMillan

Toms River - James MacMillan, 82, of Toms River, passed away on July 28, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family. James was born in S. Uist, Scotland and immigrated to the United States. James was a barge captain who worked away many weeks at a time to provide a wonderful life for his family. He was a communicant of St. Justin the Martyr Church, Toms River and the Gilford Park Yacht Club of Toms River.

James is survived by his wife Catherine of 46 years, his three daughters, Donna, Kim and Jamie and his son Craig. James is also survived by his two wonderful granddaughters, Chelsea and Cassidy. He will be greatly missed.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday July 31, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ 08753. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday August 1, 2019 9:30 am at St. Justin the Martyr, 975 Fischer Blvd., Toms River, NJ 08753. Interment to follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, 1722 Silverton Rd., Toms River, NJ 08753. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbelltomsriver.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 30, 2019
