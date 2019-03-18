|
|
James Maliszewski
Neptune - James A Maliszewski, 73, of Neptune died on Sunday March 17, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune. Born in South Amboy he lived in Neptune for 40 years. Before retiring he was a self-employed painter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Son of the late Anthony and Anna Freeman Maliszewski he is also predeceased by his brother Anthony Maliszewski. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law Susan and Richard Graverson of South Amboy; his brother William Maliszewski of Neptune; his sister-in-law Donna Maliszeweski of South Amboy; his nephew Michael McCarthy and his wife Sheila of the Highlands; his nieces Michelle Graverson of South Amboy and Jessica Maliszewski of South Amboy and his great-niece Bianca Lacovara.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 6:30pm at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Veterans Home of Menlo Park.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 18, 2019