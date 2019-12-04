|
|
James "Jim" Manning
Hazlet - James J. Manning, fondly known as "Jim", 78, of Hazlet, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Jim's funeral services will be held at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. For further service information/details, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com or call 732-203-9200.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019